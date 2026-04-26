Morgan

Morgan

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Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
4d

I spoke a t an SF taxi commission meeting about nine eleven as a controlled demolition, they shut off my mic , later they killed my taxicab business, and gave me solitary isolation.

Also the realtors didn't like my idea to have residents in commercial spaces in SF....

Better we all die homeless and helpless

I love SF

Yes another ground breaker, sadly to say those words ground breaker

Your writing is the bomb

Hope they all go to jail that ought to. The murdererous douchebag fish...

God bless you

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Chris's avatar
Chris
4d

Here is an interesting take on what's going on.

Iran Isn't About Oil... It's About the British Empire | Tom Luongo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGKhRObDRdA

Tom Luongo breaks down the Iran conflict through the lens of geopolitical power plays and City of London financial networks.

He explains how Trump’s military strategy targets old colonial money flows, insurance markets, and global energy choke points like the Straits of Hormuz.

The conversation covers collateral damage, Venezuela comparisons, denuclearization possibilities, and why bond markets are signaling stress while analyzing midterm political timing.

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