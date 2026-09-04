Morgan

Morgan

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Rachel MI6 run UK HumanTraffic's avatar
Rachel MI6 run UK HumanTraffic
11h

Excellent work here. A lot here. And ufff, some details jump out at me like the 200 visits from the chaplain with that background, and the former Dyncorp psychologist (spooky circles etc). How this case has been trust into the media gives off alarm bells. The coordinated social media posts evident on X from dodgy big MAGA accounts are evidence of something sinister going on. A selection of these posts were presented by Podcaster Valhalla VFT (Green Beret ret.) pointing out similarities in font, vernacular and account type etc.

I also note that over the past year or two (overlapping often with discourse around the homelessness crisis) that right-wing talking heads like Tucker have been blaming the closing of psychiatric facilities for social/societal issues -- and he was aggressively proposing that these people should be swept off the streets and put into facilities against their will. Tucker even praised the Taliban for doing this! Tucker was coming off as very authoritarian and I sensed his disgust at these 'undesirables', which he then disingenuously softened/disguised as concern for his fellow Americans. For people with Tucker's perspective online (on X), they shared an attitude: being authoritarian and utter distain/disgust at homeless people, whilst dressing up this disgust as "they need help!" (subtext: get rid of them! lock 'em up, so I don't need to look at them).

It really irked me, as institutions typically are places of deprivation of liberty and often abuse -- not compassionate healing environments. People have no idea how little 'care' there is in psych facilities. Almost none. Mostly waiting around, + prescription of drugs, without informed consent. And the workforce peppered with bonefide primary psychopaths (from security, to reception, to pharmacist, ward manager, some RMNs, Consultants and most if not all bed managers (Site Nurse Practitioners who wield a huge amount of power over where patients are placed, somewhat who they're treated by, & so on!! Huge amount of power! And they liaise with external powers & authorities etc).

Also ironically, loading people up on pharma-drugs is not fixing any 'drug problem' or housing issue -- it's just substituting one for another. I digress. Point is... I have noticed some loud talking heads doing propaganda/ arguing for institutionalizing people.

Does make me feel sick -- especially regarding the purpose of it all: predictive AI screening, the Pharma-pipeline (mass drugging), and manufacturing consent for forced commitment to psych facilities. Single mothers will be particularly vulnerable to the predatory state/social services (we've seen that with the forced adoption scandals). What would happen to their children? Once in the pipeline, many trapped are stuck in it for years... forced home visits, drug compliance etc... and all done with minimal to no real burden of proof, nor independent assessment/judgement. The tribunal panels are social engineered!

For those individuals who do get out of/shun the psychiatric system, and get back full autonomy, their medical record will be forever marred by mental health allegations (often sold as 'diagnoses'), and it can be used indefinitely against the individual.... to discredit them in court proceedings, in custody battles, and by abusers etc. This is common.

Yes, another damn engineered crisis, as you say... with predatory industries chomping at the bit to exploit pregnant women.

Thank you for being the voice of reason, humanity & sanity again!

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RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
12hEdited

It’s always the same playbook, every single time. Its a good time to detach from this system altogether.

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