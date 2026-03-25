Morgan

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Sez77's avatar
Sez77
6d

Excellent analysis. And you're the only one talking about this angle (which becomes more plausible with every article).

What better way to achieve your goals of quickly dismantling current infrastructure on a large scale than with a cover story like this one. You bypass regulatory hurdles, opposition, and anything else that might impede your progress - no questions asked. It all falls perfectly under the umbrella of “War is hell, things get blown up”, and nothing more needs to be said.

In a climate of severe reality-distortion, if we are being treated to a montage of real controlled demolitions, interspersed with dramatic AI war footage simulations, who could even tell?

It seems propaganda has achieved new heights of sophistication, where we've entered into an era of grand narratives; multi-layered, challenging to detect, challenging to analyse, and becoming increasingly difficult to discern from actual reality. At this level, believing in anything with certainty becomes impossible.

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thelightpaper's avatar
thelightpaper
6dEdited

Brilliantly researched and analysed.

Can we republish a small part of this in The Light paper next month?

https://thelightpaper.co.uk/

Peace.

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