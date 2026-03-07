Morgan

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Susan Obee
Mar 7

https://youtu.be/xZ7PtphlJE0

"Deals in the Desert" a series 2016 about real estate deals in Bahrain, those words summarize Operation Epic Fury in some ways just regarding it's true, "All Wars Are Banker's Wars" (also a book title).

Everything about this is so unsettling, I suppose maybe some earnings are buried in investment funds. Oh wait, Blackrock has had to restrict panic withdrawels to transfer to your savings accounts as a just in case. (example...)

Love your work, what a wakeup to reality for us. We're smarter now...🙏🏻💖

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