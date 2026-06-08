Morgan

Morgan

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Donald Freeman's avatar
Donald Freeman
Jun 8

Wow. What can be said of this is true? All of this being done while at the same time destroying the western economies. Oh boy!

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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
Jun 8Edited

... thanks for ur time and effort on this one Morgan!...much appreciated though i'll have to read through it again and process it...some of ur observations and conclusions seem self-explanatory, but this is a subjective deception of sorts and is only on account of ur exacting elaboration and analysis... 🙏➕🙏...

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