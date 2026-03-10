The Elah Valley was surveyed for shale oil over a decade ago. Palestinian water rights stopped extraction cold. Now, as Israel and the United States carry out a campaign of strikes — some hitting evacuated buildings, some hitting structures that satellite imagery shows were no longer military — those rights, and the communities that held them, are being erased. Nobody in mainstream media is connecting what lies beneath.

Three thousand years ago, according to the Old Testament, a young shepherd walked into the Elah Valley and killed a giant. The Philistines fled. Israel was saved. The valley passed into scripture as the place where the small defeated the powerful, where the outcome nobody expected became the one that changed history.

The Elah Valley is in the news again. This time, the story being told in public and the story visible in the documents are not the same story.

According to the London-based World Energy Council — a global forum with stakeholders in 93 countries — Israel most likely holds the world’s third largest reserves of shale oil: approximately 250 billion barrels concentrated in the Shfela Basin, the geological formation running directly beneath the Elah Valley. Only the United States and China possess more. For comparison, Saudi Arabia, the kingdom whose oil wealth has shaped Western foreign policy for half a century, holds an estimated 260 billion barrels of conventional crude.

That deposit was surveyed and a company was formed. Some of the most recognisable names in Western finance, politics, and media bought in. And then it was stopped — by a coalition of environmentalists, Israeli courts, and the legally protected water rights of Palestinian communities who depended on the aquifer sitting directly above those reserves.

That was 2014. In the decade that followed, the political, legal, and demographic architecture that made that ruling possible has been systematically dismantled. The communities whose rights underpinned the environmental block are being displaced. The legal protections are dissolving. And since February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel claim to have been conducting a campaign of strikes — allegedly aimed at Iran’s nuclear programme and military infrastructure — but a notable pattern has emerged: buildings struck after evacuation orders, structures that satellite imagery shows had already been repurposed or abandoned, civilian sites adjacent to former military installations whose target data had not been updated in over a decade.

This is all unfolding in the same region believed to sit above one of the largest unconventional oil deposits ever proposed in Israel. The Elah Valley satellite station — built directly above that deposit — allegedly struck by Hezbollah rockets (because that makes sense). The same valley. The same coordinates… it’s not like the oil has moved.

None of this is speculation. The companies are real, the board members are named in their own press releases, and every quote has a source attached.

The Deposit

In 2008, Israel Energy Initiatives Ltd. (IEI) was founded in Jerusalem as a subsidiary of Genie Energy Corp., a publicly traded American company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GNE. The Israeli government granted IEI an exclusive license to explore the Shfela Basin — the geological formation beneath the Elah Valley, between Beit Shemesh and Beit Guvrin in central Israel. In July 2011, that license was extended.

IEI’s chief scientist, Dr. Harold Vinegar — formerly Shell’s global head of research — described the scale of what lay beneath that valley:

“Israel has one of the largest deposits of oil shale rock in the world, enough to produce 250 billion barrels… Saudi Arabia has reserves of 260 billion barrels.” — Dr. Harold Vinegar, IEI Chief Scientist — OilPrice.com, Feb 7, 2012

IEI’s own website was equally unambiguous:

“Israel is blessed with a vast oil shale resource. When this resource is developed, it will bring Israel to energy independence. It is estimated that in the Shfela Basin alone, there are 150 billion barrels of oil, 40 billion barrels are in IEI’s licensed area.” — Israel Energy Initiatives Ltd., official website — via OilPrice.com, Feb 7, 2012

IEI was not a fringe operation. It also ran an American affiliate, AMSO, in a joint venture with French oil giant Total, extracting shale oil on federal land in Colorado. This was a multinational commercial enterprise with government-issued licenses, institutional backing, and one of the most remarkable advisory boards ever assembled for a single energy company.

The Board

In November 2010, Lord Jacob Rothschild and Rupert Murdoch each acquired roughly 5.5% of Genie Oil and Gas — the Genie Energy subsidiary controlling IEI — for a combined $11 million. Rothschild is chairman of the J. Rothschild group and RIT Capital Partners. Murdoch is the founder of News Corporation, whose holdings include Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, and HarperCollins. They joined Dick Cheney, who had been on the Strategic Advisory Board since 2009 — the same Dick Cheney who served as the 46th Vice President of the United States, and before that as President and CEO of Halliburton, the world’s largest oilfield services company, and before that as U.S. Secretary of Defense.

By September 2015, Genie Energy’s formal press release listed the full board:

“Richard Cheney: 46th Vice President of the United States, formerly President and CEO of Halliburton Company and U.S. Secretary of Defense. K. Rupert Murdoch: Founder and Executive Chairman of News Corporation. Holdings include Fox Entertainment, Dow Jones and Company, the New York Post, HarperCollins. Lord Jacob Rothschild: Chairman of the J. Rothschild group of companies and of RIT Capital Partners plc. Dr. Lawrence Summers: 71st Secretary of the Treasury under President Clinton. Director of the National Economic Council for President Obama. Governor Bill Richardson: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (1997–1998). Energy Secretary in the Clinton administration (1998–2001). R. James Woolsey: Former Director of Central Intelligence.” — Genie Energy Ltd. official press release, September 9, 2015

The board also included Senator Mary Landrieu, who had chaired the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and helped pass the U.S.–Israel Energy Cooperation Bill while serving in that role — and while serving on this board. Fox News and the New York Post, both Murdoch-owned, published promotional coverage of the Shfela project in 2012 and 2013, during the same period Murdoch held his equity stake. That is documented and verifiable.

The Obstacle: Palestinian Water Rights

From the moment IEI began operations, a coalition fought the project through Israel’s planning and legal systems. The Jewish National Fund, the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, the Israel Union for Environmental Defense, Greenpeace, the Green Zionist Alliance, and the Citizens’ Committee to Save Adullam all filed objections. The Israel Union for Environmental Defense took the case to Israel’s Supreme Court.

Their objection was specific and technical. The Shfela Basin sits above the Shfela aquifer — a freshwater reservoir shared between Israel and Palestinians in the West Bank. IEI’s proposed extraction method required heating underground rock to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, sustained for three to five years, through a network of molten salt rods. The coalition’s concern, submitted on the public record to Haaretz:

“We are worried about the danger of irreversible damage to the underground water table, the potential release of hazardous gases as a result of long-term and intensive heating of the shale, and the large-scale release of greenhouse gases predicted to result from commercial-scale oil shale processing.” — Citizens’ Committee to Save Adullam — Haaretz, 2010

Israel’s own Environmental Protection Ministry filed formal opposition before the deciding vote:

“There is no need to implement the project... the project would cause the region irreversible damage.” — Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection, August 2014 — Jerusalem Post

On September 2, 2014, the Jerusalem Regional Planning and Building Committee denied the pilot program. The shared Palestinian-Israeli aquifer was the decisive legal and environmental barrier. The Green Zionist Alliance’s president, David Krantz, captured what they believed the fight represented — and unwittingly named the valley that would later become a war zone:

“The fossil-fuel companies are Goliath. The Green Zionist Alliance and its allies in Israel are working against Goliath to protect and safeguard Israel. Goliath fell once before in the Elah Valley, and together we can fell him again.” — David Krantz, President of the Green Zionist Alliance — Green Prophet, 2013

They won. In 2014, in the Elah Valley, Palestinian water rights stopped 250 billion barrels of oil from being extracted. That ruling depended entirely on those communities existing, those rights being protected, and that legal architecture remaining intact.

All three are now being dismantled.

Do we really believe that Iranian proxies chose to strike the one valley in Israel that sits above 250 billion barrels of oil — the same valley that Rothschild and Cheney’s company has been waiting a decade to drill? That Hezbollah, of all targets in Israel, fired their longest-range rockets at a satellite station built directly above the licensed extraction zone?