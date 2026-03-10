Morgan

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Adam Cox's avatar
Adam Cox
Mar 13

Well done, hell of a report

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Jeffrey Peel's avatar
Jeffrey Peel
Mar 10

What's not clear to me is what purpose missile strikes on the extraction zone would serve. Can you elaborate?

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