Israel’s military strikes in Gaza are brutal manifestations of its role as the United States' aggressive enforcer in the Middle East. Fueled by extensive U.S. military aid, “Israel’s” actions are not merely self-defense but a deliberate, oppressive campaign that serves U.S. imperialistic ambitions in the region. This “alliance” has led to relentless and disproportionate assaults on Gaza, which reflect a calculated, U.S.-sanctioned strategy to dominate, subjugate and remove. These actions are morally reprehensible, reflecting a callous disregard for human life and international norms under the guise of security and strategic interests.

When figures like John Kirby, the Strategic Communications Coordinator for the National Security Council, respond with palpable defensiveness to questions about ”Israeli” military actions, it reveals more than just a strategic alliance

“It’s happening. I admit that. Each one’s a tragedy, but it’s not like the Israelis are sitting around every morning and saying, ‘Hey, how many more civilians can we kill today? Let’s go bomb a school or a hospital or a residential building and just cause civilian casualties.'”

Kirby’s specific defensive remarks, aimed at deflecting criticism by downplaying the intent behind civilian casualties, inadvertently peel back layers of the almost parental relationship between the US and Israel, revealing a coalition that’s more than a conventional alliance. "Naturally, Kirby was being dishonest as usual, and that's precisely the IOF's actions."

At the very moment of Kirby’s defensive remarks, a U.S. RC-135 Rivet Joint patrolled the coast of Gaza, providing air support and intelligence to the IOF for targeting optimization.

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Direct Involvement

The United States plays a critical role in Israel’s military operations, significantly influencing their strategies and actions with sophisticated intelligence and logistical support. Beyond providing weapons and financial aid, the U.S. actively participates in orchestrating assaults on Gaza, directly affecting the planning and execution of military campaigns.

Critical to these efforts include advanced assets such as MQ-9 Reaper drones, RC-135 Rivet Joint and systems like the Beechcraft MC-12W Liberty which deliver real-time intelligence and surveillance for pinpoint accuracy in targeting.

USAF Drone Operators in their “cockpits”. Source: defense.gov

ETHAN MILLER / GETTY IMAGES

When the considerable presence of the "hunt and kill" Reaper drone raised questions, US officials claimed to be engaged in hostage recovery efforts. However, despite its two-month presence in the area, there is no substantiated evidence of successful hostage recovery efforts. Instead, reports continue to surface detailing extensive and ruthless destruction, coupled with evidence suggesting the deployment of munitions exclusive to the MQ-9 drone.

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The surveillance and targeting systems of these drones are profoundly capable, allowing for detailed observation and thorough analysis of targets prior to engagement. Using sophisticated sensors, cameras, and radar systems, they’re able to deliver extensive insights into the target area, revealing not just the presence of individuals but also their movements and age characteristics. Moreover, following strikes that lead to building collapses, these drones are typically capable of continuing to track heat signatures until they dissipate, providing a persistent awareness of the impact and aftermath.

They can see everything.

Flight Data from the the day the refugee camp was bombed in Khan Yunis

Notably, this is the same drone has been associated with civilian deaths and significant damage in regions such as Afghanistan, Yemen, Libya, and Syria.

A second drone captured high-resolution footage of the strike on Aug. 29, 2021 from another angle. The U.S. military mistakenly killed the Afghan aid worker Zemari Ahmadi and nine of his family members with a Hellfire missile. Department of Defense

Consequences

These actions have affected civilian structures like homes, schools, hospitals, and places of worship. Since October 7, there have been 19,000 strikes resulting in 29,915 Palestinian deaths in Gaza, with reports indicating 70% of these are women and children.

Palestinian mother mourns her twin daughters after IOF strike Source: abna24.ir

The pattern of targeting civilian infrastructure began with an attack on the al-Fakhoora school in the Jabalia refugee camp.Following this, there were strikes on al-Nasser Children's Hospital, al-Wafa Hospital's power systems, and 134 other hospitals. The conflict has displaced 1,920,000 people, destroyed 65,000 homes, ruined 305 schools, and partially damaged 180,000. Daily attacks allegedly continue on civilians, refugee camps, and ambulances, leading to widespread international condemnation and urgent calls from the UN for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid.

“Unconditional Support”

The US support for Israeli attacks on Palestinians is not new. During Operation Cast Lead they provided weapons, air support and significant financial backing.These assaults have always included medical facilities and in 2021, the IDF bombed the offices of news outlets and media organizations.

A combination picture shows al-Jalaa building as it collapses after being hit by IOF missiles Source: Mohammed Salem via Reuters

In the last two months, it has been repeated that these operations have since claimed the lives of 100 journalists and over 150 UNRWA workers.

The U.S has raised doubts about the reported number of casualties, and has repeatedly blocked ceasefire initiatives continuing a pattern seen in previous years. This is happening even despite the reams of evidence emerging from observers both national and international of Israeli crimes in Gaza. Of course, none of this is new to America. It was their training that made it possible.

Practice Makes War

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The underlying agenda behind operations becomes more apparent upon examining the long-term joint training operations carried out by the US, the IOF and its allies. They have rigorously prepared for command and control operations, aimed to bolster their interoperability between allied forces. Official narratives frequently reference Iran, implying that the exercises and weapons dispatched to the area aim to “convey a message”.

Yet, a review of these training exercises and recent operations shows notable parallels that these maneuvers have been practice runs for intense and widely disputed military specific operations on Gaza.

Flight data during operation Juniper Oak (January 2023)

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Flight data since October 07th 2023

The array of military drills and exercises extends well beyond the usual patronage of the IDF, in other nations and starkly illustrating Israel’s deep integration into a broader, hegemonic geopolitical agenda. These operations, ostensibly designed to "underscore the commitment to ensuring security and stability in the region," in reality, reflect the United States' forceful imposition of its will on allies. This coercion ensures compliance with a global defense strategy that serves U.S. interests and perpetuates its dominance. Far from maintaining regional security, the true nature of these exercises is an aggressive and premeditated preparation for assaults on Gaza, laying bare the U.S.'s ambitions to maintain and extend its hegemonic grip over the Middle East's political landscape.

Interoperability Multi-National Exercise Juniper Oak

All major joint military training operation over the last 10 years has taken place either on aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean in front of the Gaza Strip or in the Negev desert, both locations where the U.S. has permanently stationed assets.

The design of these training operations are familiar. Flight data logs and publicly available exercise footage reveal a consistent overlap between the assets, tactics, and mission profiles used in joint US-Israeli training operations and those documented in Gaza. The aircraft present in exercises appear in strike corridors. The mission types rehearsed — ISR integration, urban close air support, command and control handoffs — are the same mission types observable in the operational record. A selection of the most recent exercises is detailed below.

USAF during Juniper Oak flying in the Gulf. Source: defense.gov

These operations include command and control exercises, air operations in maritime surface warfare, combat search and rescue, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR), and readiness drills. Ground Combat Command are bolstered by a specialized “urban warfare training facility”. This facility, replicating Gaza's urban environment, shows the extent of U.S. preparation for military engagements. Adjacent to "Little Gaza" is a base housing thousands of reservists, including paratroopers, tanks, infantry, and other regular army units.

This level of preparedness suggests a strategy focused not only on conflict participation but on a systematic dismantling of Gaza's infrastructure and . Situated a mere 20 kilometers from the actual Gaza Strip, soldiers engage in their maneuvers amid mock buildings and streets.

Photos taken on January 16, 2023 shows an aerial view of an IOF urban warfare training facility simulating Gaza City, at the Tze'elim training centre in the southern Negev desert. PHOTO BY MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Despite Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's assurances in 2021 regarding developing strategies to reduce civilian harm at this facility, the ongoing toll of civilian casualties paints a different picture. It underscores a dedication to mastering the art of urban warfare, with real homes and real lives just a short distance away.

Boots on the ground

Despite mixed messaging regarding the deployment of US troops to the region from officials, frequent sightings of English-speaking Americans on the ground in Gaza suggest a familiar pattern, not to mention the footage of the departure of hundreds of troops.

It's reminiscent of past scenarios where the U.S. publicly minimized its involvement, like in Special Forces operations in Afghanistan or Iraq, only for the full extent of its engagement to later unravel. This habitual discrepancy between public statements and actual actions highlights the US habit of misleading narratives and lack of transparency regarding U.S. military operations abroad.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, refuels in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Oct. 11. The Ford is one of two carriers ordered to head to the region. Source: US Navy

The U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower deploys from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, U.S. October 14, 2023 Source: New York Times

The United States operates 2 carrier strike groups in the Mediterranean Sea to offer aerial aid to the IDF. These groups each consist of about 7,500 personnel and are structured around a central aircraft carrier. Additionally, they include at least one cruiser, a squadron of destroyers or frigates with a minimum of two ships, and a carrier air wing comprising 65 to 70 aircraft.

Another crucial facet of the partnership between the U.S. and Israel is the enigmatic and often-contested component known as Facility 512, located in the Negev desert near the border with Gaza. This radar base, set up in 2008 under the Bush administration as a segment of a broader $1 billion military support deal to Israel, is vital in identifying missile dangers, whether actual or perceived, especially those originating from Iran.

U.S. Air Force airmen hand off cargo to the Israeli military at Nevatim Air Base, Israel, on Oct. 15, 2023. Photo: Edgar Grimaldo/U.S. Air Force

Managed under the U.S. European Command (EUCOM), Site 512 houses numerous U.S. Air Force members and was initially run by Raytheon, before transitioning to direct U.S. military control. Positioned inside the Irael’s Air Force's Mashabim base, the facility is heavily guarded, encased by tall walls and surveillance systems. While classified, the precise details of its location and capabilities remain undisclosed to the public.

This involvement is contradictory to the professed goals of peacekeeping and stability, with the U.S. appearing to prioritize tactical advantage over diplomatic solutions. Such actions reflect intentions behind these training operations and their long-term negative impact on regional peace and civilian lives.

It’s no mystery to those who are closely following developments that American troops, despite official disavowals, have been actively involved in Gaza operations for several months. The construction of a personnel base raises questions about the need for such infrastructure if these actions were not taking place. Nonetheless, there persist ongoing deceptions and denials.

Weapons

According to the U.S. Department of State, the United States has provided Israel with over $130 billion in bilateral assistance since its establishment in 1948. This assistance has been said to have been primarily focused on addressing emerging security challenges, bridging Israeli capability gaps through security aid and cooperation, enhancing interoperability through joint exercises, and ensuring the IDF’s Qualitative Military Edge (QME).

This assistance has included the provision of advanced weaponry such as guided missiles, F-35 fightrs, and a proposed additional $14.3 billion in aid for air and missile defenses, notably the Iron Dome system. The White House has also worked to streamline access to U.S. weapons through the WRSA-I program, eliminating restrictions and expanding the availability of pre-positioned arms caches in Israel.

An Israeli soldier moves a 155mm artillery shell near a self-propelled howitzer near the Israel-Lebanon border, where Israeli troops have been engaged in skirmishes with Lebanon-based Hezbollah militants. Photo: Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images

In terms of munitions, the U.S. has delivered over 5,000 Mk82 unguided bombs, more than 5,400 Mk84 2,000-pound warhead bombs, around 1,000 GBU-39 small diameter bombs, and approximately 3,000 JDAMs. Furthermore, 57,000 155 MM shells have been shipped to Israel.

Airmen from Whiteman Air Base in Missouri examine a GBU-57 bomb. Source: millitarytimes.com

Additionally, StemRad, an Israeli-owned American company, secured a $4.5 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to supply radiation protection shields, known as 360 Gamma belts, for the U.S. National Guard. These shields are intended for use by soldiers and airmen responding to domestic radiological incidents, such as dirty bombs, terrorist attacks, military threats, or nuclear reactor meltdowns.

These developments are part of a broader strategy that extends beyond military considerations, notably with a focus on things like untapped marine resources near the Gaza Strip. Additionally, there is a proposed canal that would establish a shipping corridor through Palestinian territories, serving as a strategic maritime thoroughfare or buffer zone, potentially reshaping regional power dynamics, and countering China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Map locating Israel-Palestine offshore exclusive economic zone and gas fields / AFP

Which may explain what the visual and documentary record actually shows: not the collateral damage of precision targeting, but the methodical erasure of dense urban infrastructure — building by building, block by block — at a pace and scale that renders the presence of a civilian population functionally irrelevant to the operational tempo. The destruction is not incidental to the mission. In Gaza, it appears to be the method.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Demolition Efforts in Northern Gaza

The documentary record — pre-positioned assets, advance supply contracts, strike corridors that consistently intersect with contested infrastructure zones — is difficult to reconcile with a purely reactive security posture. The sequencing doesn’t fit a threat-response framework. It fits a longer strategic logic, one in which regional infrastructure, maritime access, and trade corridor control are material considerations. The same geography being reshaped by this conflict is the geography where Chinese and Russian economic positioning has accelerated most visibly in the preceding decade. Whether that constitutes context or causation, the record doesn’t prove. What it does make increasingly difficult to sustain is the claim that none of it is connected.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The strategic calculus may also be miscalculated. U.S. sanctions policy, intended to isolate China and Russia, has instead accelerated their economic convergence — driving investment in domestic capacity and bilateral infrastructure that no longer requires Western intermediaries. Russia’s Northern Sea Route, Chinese Belt and Road offtake agreements, and the gradual de-dollarization of energy contracts represent structural shifts that military positioning in the Middle East cannot reverse. The architecture of American hegemony is being routed around, quietly and systematically, while its enforcement costs continue to rise.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

Map of North-East and North-West Passage shipping routes

The 2024 defense budget reached $886 billion — a $45 billion increase over the prior year — at a moment when domestic social program funding faces sustained pressure. The arithmetic is not incidental. It reflects a hierarchy of commitments.

What is harder to quantify is the strategic cost of the broader project. The conflict has not stabilized the region, secured the trade corridors, or meaningfully checked rival power expansion. It has produced documented mass civilian casualties, accelerated anti-American alignment across the Global South, and generated an evidentiary record that will outlast the news cycle. Whatever the original calculus, the ledger is not closing in America’s favor. The preparations were long in the making. The outcomes are not what was planned.