Subscribe
Sign in
Latest
Top
Discussions
Strait Theatre
And The Coordinated Energy Realignment
Mar 25
•
Morgan
244
53
76
Beneath the Valley of David and Goliath:
Inside Israel’s 250 Billion Barrel Shale Reserve
Mar 10
•
Morgan
45
3
16
Lights, Camera, Iran
The Winners and Losers of a Prepackaged War
Mar 7
•
Morgan
181
1
60
January 2026
Ruins To Routes
Gaza Was Always The Endgame
Jan 28
•
Morgan
35
7
13
A Quiet Revolt
I want you to wake up.
Jan 11
•
Morgan
49
7
13
The Venezuela Production
Now Playing In New York
Jan 5
67
20
21
November 2025
Peace Money
How the U.S. Rebranded China’s Peace Plan as a Profitable Corporate Takeover
Nov 24, 2025
•
Morgan
12
5
6
The Stakeholders of Spectacle
Who benefits from a sensationalized media climate?
Nov 13, 2025
•
Morgan
51
13
14
October 2025
Charlie and The Chicanery Factory
It never ceases to amaze me how every time they unleash a psyop, commentators start warning of an “incoming false flag” or dramatic attack, blind to the…
Oct 6, 2025
•
Morgan
148
31
45
September 2025
Utah Valley University:
Training Ground for Intelligence and Defense. It channels students into federal agencies and partners with firms that build surveillance systems.
Sep 21, 2025
86
23
32
Utah and Israel:
Did you know Mormonism is rooted in Jewish history? The Book of Mormon begins with a family leaving Jerusalem in 600 BCE.
Sep 16, 2025
•
Morgan
51
12
13
The Manufactured Martyrdom of Charlie Kirk
On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was allegedly shot while speaking at an…
Sep 16, 2025
358
79
92
© 2026 Substack Inc
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts